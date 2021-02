GRUNDY CENTER- During another meeting that ran over two hours, the Grundy County Board of Supervisors heard budget requests and presentations from the Public Health department, the fair board and the auditor’s office on Monday morning.

Katie Thornton-Lang and Michelle Van Deest of GCPH requested level funding for fiscal year 2022 but noted that because they have been the leaders of the COVID-19 response within the county, they could still receive additional funds from the state and/or federal governments in the coming months.