GRUNDY CENTER- Grundy County Engineer Gary Mauer opened bids for a host of equipment and discussed bridge embargoes with the board of supervisors during Monday morning’s regular meeting at the engineer’s office.

A total of 10 items—five from the secondary roads department and five from conservation—were listed as open for bids, including two used trucks, several lawnmowers (including a fence line mower), a metal safe, halide lights and a sprayer cart. Some of the items received as few as one bid, while the fence line mower received a total of seven.