GRUNDY CENTER- At a packed meeting conducted inside the third floor courtroom to accommodate the overflow crowd, the Grundy County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to implement a moratorium on wind farm construction in response to an Invenergy proposal to construct a project in the northeast part of the county.

