GRUNDY CENTER- The Grundy County Board of Supervisors combed through the details of the five-year road construction plan with County Engineer Gary Mauer during Monday morning’s regular meeting.

For the upcoming fiscal year, the total secondary roads budget is projected at $6,533,000 and includes $2,000,000 for grading, drainage and culvert work on the Grundy Road project. The other major project is resurfacing on T19 from Highway 20 north to the Butler County line at a cost estimate of $2,100,000, and resurfacing on D53 is projected to cost $950,000.