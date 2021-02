GRUNDY CENTER- The Grundy County Board of Supervisors discussed and reviewed the five-year secondary roads plan with County Engineer Gary Mauer and approved the driveway policy for 2021 during Monday morning’s regular meeting.

According to Mauer’s tentative plan, the total five-year cost for repairs and improvements is estimated at over $24 million (some projects will qualify for federal reimbursement), which he noted was a marked increase over the $3.8 million five-year total during his first year as engineer.