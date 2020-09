GRUNDY CENTER- After previously discussing the concept with Sheriff Rick Penning and Chief Deputy Kirk Dolleslager at a recent meeting, the Grundy County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to set a public hearing for September 28 on an ordinance allowing ATV use on county roads during Monday morning’s regular meeting.

The resolution, if approved after the public hearing, would allow ATVs and UTVs on all county roads, but it would not apply to state highways.