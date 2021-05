GRUNDY CENTER- After a third consecutive week of discussions regarding a proposed wind farm in northeast Grundy County—with all of the feedback received thus far opposing it vehemently—the Board of Supervisors agreed to take a vote on a wind farm moratorium at its next meeting to be held on Monday, May 10.

