Employees from Boulder Contracting hauled a 50’x16’ half-hip Pratt style pony truss bridge from just west of Cedar Falls into Grundy Center on Tuesday morning before setting it at the fairgrounds, where it will eventually serve as a stage for concerts and weddings in the future. The plan is to rehabilitate it before setting it in place sometime in January or February. The bridge was donated to the fair board after previously running over a small creek in a farm field. (Robert Maharry/The Grundy Register photos)

PLEASE LOG IN FOR FULL ARTICLES AND E-EDITION ACCESS Our website requires visitors to log in to view full Grundy Register articles and the E-Edition. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!