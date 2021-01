GRUNDY CENTER- Bill Itzen was in high school when he saw Ronn Ross, Roger Mock and Keith Meinert working on an intake and yelled out to them.

“Hey! Are you guys hiring?”

As it turned out, they were, and Itzen thought to himself, “What a great deal—to work for the community and get paid for it.” He’d done odd jobs as a teenager, baling hay, detasseling corn and lying about his age so that he could help build the concrete elevators on the north side of town, but this was a real opportunity that could lead to something bigger.