WELLSBURG- In The Grundy Register’s story about the debate over vouchers and education funding that ran last week, Timothy Christian School Administrator Rebecca Johnson could not be reached for comment before the print deadline. She did, however, respond later in the week and offered her own view of the bill as the leader of the only private school in the county, which is located just west of Wellsburg and offers classes in grades K-8.

