1.COVID-19 changes everything

The first mention of the coronavirus or COVID-19 in The Grundy Register appeared in the March 12 edition, when Grundy County Public Health Program Coordinator Katie Thornton-Lang began to make preparations as the first Iowa cases were reported in Johnson and Pottawatomie counties. In the nine months since, the virus has had an unprecedented impact both locally and nationally, with the U.S. death toll currently over 300,000.