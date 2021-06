GRUNDY CENTER- Grundy Center Chamber-Main Street is excited to bring the Rock Around the Clocktower event back for its third year on Thursday night, and this year, the kickoff event has a special twist: it will be used to raise money and awareness for the local Alzheimer’s Association.

“June is our big month to raise awareness, and it ties in with the summer solstice,” said Briget Meyer of the Iowa chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. “Our tagline is ‘The day with the most light is the day we fight.’”