DES MOINES- Supporters of Grundy Center’s Upper Elementary renovation project got some great news last week when Governor Kim Reynolds announced that it would receive a $97,500 matching grant from Iowa Workforce Development as part of an initiative to promote access and affordability in childcare.

Melody Hoy, a Grundy Center native and current Eldora resident who serves on the Maroon and White Committee, has been one of the most prominent champions of the project from its inception, and she was invited to speak at the governor’s press conference.