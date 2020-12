GRUNDY CENTER- In recent months, it’s become increasingly apparent that the only way the U.S. will be able to put the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview mirror is with a vaccine, and earlier this week, the first doses were administered. However, as Grundy County Public Health Program Coordinator Katie Thornton-Lang and Grundy County Memorial Hospital Director of Nursing Services Jody Schipper noted in recent interviews with The Grundy Register, vaccinations won’t happen all at once, and we’ll still have to be patient before we’re fully out of the water.

