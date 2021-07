GRUNDY COUNTY- A week after Grundy County finally passed 6,000 fully vaccinated residents, just 15 additional residents have completed their vaccination series according to the latest figures.

In all, 5,556 residents have completed a two-shot series, and an additional 471 have taken the single shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine for a total of 6,027. Another 316 residents have completed one shot of a two-shot series.