GRUNDY CENTER- Farmers have always been conditioned to expect the unexpected, but 2020 has put the old adage to the test with a convergence of adverse factors affecting both the growing season and the upcoming harvest.

The Iowa State Extension office held one of several meetings around the state at the Grundy County Fairgrounds last Tuesday night, focusing on the derecho, what to do with damaged crops and how to calculate the decision to take an insurance payout or attempt to make a profit selling grain.