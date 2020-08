WELLSBURG- Wellsburg Daze will be a little more limited this summer than in years past, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty to do for those looking to have a fun-filled weekend.

While the usual carnival rides will not be making an appearance, due to COVID-19 health guidelines, Nick Haubt and the other members of the Wellsburg Community Club have planned for events and activities to proceed in a safe and enjoyable way. In addition to an abundance of hand sanitizing stations, the organizers have also made some extra space for safer social distancing practices.