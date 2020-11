Three years ago, Kelly and Dave Geerdes decided that they wanted to continue in a storied tradition in Wellsburg. The couple had been volunteering as staff for the Wellsburg Haunted Corn Maze for years, and when the opportunity arose to take over the rural farm and tourist attraction, they jumped at the opportunity.

“My husband and I started taking over after Barn Stahl’s decided they weren’t going to do it anymore,” Kelly Geerdes said. “It’s just a fun way to raise money for the community.”