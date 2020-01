GRUNDY CENTER- A Wellsburg man has been charged with sexual abuse for the second time in three months over alleged incidents that involved two separate victims.

According to court documents, a warrant for the arrest of 47-year-old Jason Lynn Bakker was issued on December 16, and he was charged with Third Degree Sexual Abuse, a Class C Felony, and Enticing a Minor Under the Age of 16—Sexual Purpose, a Class D Felony.