DES MOINES — The Dike-New Hartford girls basketball team faced their biggest challenge of the season Saturday afternoon.

But the Wolverines didn't let the adversity get the best of them. Quite the opposite.

"We pulled together," said junior guard Sophia Hoffmann. "We picked each other up. … It was all pure positive, joy to play the game of basketball. It was amazing."

The Wolverines erased an 11-point deficit and hit just enough free throws to dispatch Maquoketa Valley, 47-42, for the Class 2A state championship at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.