Gladbrook-Reinbeck hangs 72 on Colo-NESCO in dominant home win
GLADBROOK — Gladbrook-Reinbeck had waited nearly two weeks to get back on the football field.
The Rebels certainly looked ready when they did.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck erupted for 37 points in the first quarter Thursday night and never looked back, rolling to a 72-8 victory over Colo-NESCO at Gladbrook-Reinbeck Football Field.
G-R raced to a 37-0 advantage by the end of the first quarter and added 16 more points in the second to take a commanding 53-0 lead into halftime.