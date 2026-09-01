Grundy County Board of Supervisor's Meeting – 8/31/26
Following approval of the previous meeting’s minutes, supervisors heard from Renee Von Bokern regarding a proposal for human resources services for the county. Von Bokern currently works with six other counties in a preventative triage role for any human resources related issues that arrive for county employees. Board members wanted to gather more information from department heads as well as other elected officials before deciding on the proposal.