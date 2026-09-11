Spartans overwhelm AGWSR in dominant three-set sweep

GRUNDY CENTER — There was little drama about this one.

Grundy Center took control from the opening set Tuesday night and never loosened its grip, overwhelming AGWSR in a 25-9, 25-8, 25-8 sweep at Grundy Center High School.

The Spartans didn't simply win in straight sets. They controlled virtually every phase of the match, holding AGWSR to single digits in all three sets while combining an efficient attack with relentless pressure from the service line.